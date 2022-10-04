4 Colorado Restaurants Among Top 100 Taco Spots In The U.S.

Tacos are so popular in the United States, it's considered one of the top comfort foods alongside pizza, fried chicken, and other favorites. There's a reason why Taco Tuesdays are a hit at many places.

For the taco lovers out there, Yelp found the best taco spots across the country. The website ranked 100 restaurants based on ratings and reviews, including "most popular restaurants, taco trucks, taquerias, and cantinas, as well as hidden gems known only to local fans," according to writers.

Four Colorado restaurants made it on the list! The highest-ranking one is Tacos Aya Yay (Lafayette) at No. 24!

This taco joint has several different meats for your tacos, from barbacoa and carnitas to buche (pork belly) and steak. Combos come with fries and a soda. Martha C. shared her experience at this restaurant:

"Delicious authentic Mexican tacos! With just 3 tacos I was stuffed meat had flavor and a bit of heat from the jalapeño that was on plate. Takes a little time to make but worth the wait. Don't let the fact that it's next to a gas station full ya, those are the best type of places to get food from! Really can't wait to try more of their food maybe their quesadillas next!"

Here are the other three eateries featured:

Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro, Golden (No. 37)

Slope & Hatch, Glenwood Springs (No. 76)

La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas, Denver (No. 77)

Check out Yelp's full list.