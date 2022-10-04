Biden Reveals Decision For 2024 Presidential Election: Report

President Joe Biden reportedly told Rev. Al Sharpton that he plans to run for re-election in 2024 during a private conversation at the White House last month.

An official for Sharpton's National Action Network said Biden told Sharpton, "I'm going to do it again," while the two posed for a photograph in the Roosevelt Room, adding, "I'm going," NBC News reports.

Biden, 79, had previously told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that he hadn't yet made a decision on whether to run for a second term last month, though he said his "intention" was to "run again."

"Look, if I were to say to you, I'm running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have-- requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden said via CBS News. "In terms of election laws. and it's much too early to make that kind of decision. I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do."

Biden was 78 when he took office, making him the oldest to do so in U.S. history and would turn 82 prior to beginning a second term.

FiveThirtyEight reports President Biden currently has an approval rating of 42.3%, which is a significant drop from the 53% reported during his inauguration, but an increase from the 37.5% approval rating in July 2021, which was the lowest at any point during his presidential term.

In August, senior New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney predicted the president wouldn't run for re-election in 2024, before issuing an apology to Biden during a later appearance on CNN.