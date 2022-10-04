Boosie Badazz, Jaden Smith & More React To Ye's 'White Lives Matter' Shirts

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S**T ON!!" Boosie wrote on Twitter. "U GIVES NO F**KS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE…REALLY N***A.”



"DAM @kanyewest U JUST GOING TO KEEP USING YOUR PLATFORM TO S**T ON YOUR OWN RACE LIKE THIS 🤷🏾‍♂️ THIS SAD ‼️" Boosie continued in another tweet. "N the black people who still support you r even sadder ‼️ LAST TIME SPEAKING ON THIS 🤡 #Kanyewestdoesntlikeblackpeople DO US A FAVOR N BLEACH YOUR SKIN ALL WHITE ‼️Thanks."



Boosie wasn't the only artist who had a negative reaction to Ye's outrageous t-shirt. Commentators like Van Lathan and Marc Lamont Hill denounced the apparel Jaden Smith was apparently at the show and claimed that he left once he saw the shirts.



“I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying, he does not have the full support of the youth,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Black Lives Matter. I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out.”



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.