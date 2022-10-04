Chicago Restaurant Serves Three-Foot Tall Flamin' Hot Cheeto Bouquets

As part of their latest tasting menu, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Lincoln Park has recently started serving giant flamin' hot Cheetos to customers in the form of bouquets. According to ABC7, this one-of-a-kind menu item can be found at Esmé off of Clark Street. The machine that helps to create the giant Cheeto's was specially built by the chef and his friend. ABC7 spoke to Chef Jenner Tomaska about engineering the machine that brings the world giant Cheeto bouquets.

"A friend helped me build the machine," Tomaska shared with ABC7, "It's basically this extruder attached to a flywheel with a 10-horsepower motor." Tomaska also commented on the deeper meaning behind the tasting menu.

"Tasting menus and art can both be intimidating but this space isn't about that. It's very welcoming and inviting and that's what we're trying to instill in the food and in the experience." Every quarter when the art around the restaurant is rotated, the menu changes to reflect the art on the walls. Last Winter's tasing menu was inspired by Chicago photographer Paul Octavious' photos. A few of his photos were brought to life with food, and the experience was "mind boggling."