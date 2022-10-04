Coldplay Cancel Tour Dates As Chris Martin Battles 'Serious Lung Infection'

Coldplay fans in Brazil will have to wait until next year to see the band live. Unfortunately, the band was forced to postpone their tour dates Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, revealing that frontman Chris Martin is battling "a serious lung infection."

"With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks."

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is scheduled to continue in Argentina on October 25, and the band believes they'll be able to play that date and those that follow. "We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible," they continued the message.

See the full statement below.