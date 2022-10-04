Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Case

Former President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to intervene in his ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over classified documents that were found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during an FBI raid in August.

Trump's legal team asked the Supreme Court to review a ruling issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed investigators access to the classified documents taken from Mar-a-Lago. Trump's lawyers argued that the documents must be reviewed by the appointed special master, Judge Raymond J. Dearie before they can be used by the Justice Department as part of its investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents when he moved out of the White House.

"The Eleventh Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review, much less stay, an interlocutory order of the District Court providing for the Special Master to review materials seized from President Trump's home, including approximately 103 documents the Government contends bear classification markings," the filing said, according to NBC News. "This application seeks to vacate only that portion of the Eleventh Circuit's Stay Order limiting the scope of the Special Master's review of the documents bearing classification markings."