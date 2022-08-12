FBI Seized 11 Sets Of Classified Documents From Mar-A-Lago: Report

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents during their raid at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, at least one set of documents was classified as "top secret/SCI," which is the highest classification level.

The agents also removed four sets of "top secret" documents, three sets of "secret" documents, and three sets of "confidential" documents.

The report did not specify what the documents were about or if they contained information related to America's nuclear secrets.

Fox News reviewed a copy of the warrant, which the Justice Department has petitioned to unseal. The warrant instructed agents to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed."

"The locations to be searched include the '45 Office,' all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate," the warrant states.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago during the raid. He has called the allegations that he violated the law and illegally held onto classified nuclear documents a "hoax."

"Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday (August 12).