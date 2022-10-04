Horse At Ohio Outdoor Movie Screening Kicks Child In Wheelchair

A child was recently kicked by a horse while attending an outdoor movie screening in Bexley, according to WTRF-7 News.

The 9-year-old child, who was in a wheelchair, was kicked by a show horse on Friday (September 30), according to WTRF-7 News. The incident occurred during a showing of Encanto for the Main Event outdoor movie series on Capital University's Main Street lawn.

The horse was being handled by a Bexley police officer at the time, according to WTRF-7 News. According to a statement from Bexley police released on Monday (October 3), the officer handling the horse had equestrian experience. He was assigned to escort a mature, trained horse as part of a pilot community relations effort. The event was paired with free activities, games, and entertainment before the movie was played at sunset.

“We strive to create an engaging and safe environment for all guests at community events and recognize when those efforts fall short,” the statement read (via WTRF-7 News). “We will work to ensure that an accident like this does not occur again in the future.”

The child required medical attention and observation following the accident. As of this writing, the injured child has not been identified by officials.