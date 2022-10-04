How To Relive The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival On The CW

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival was full of incredible moments as a star-studded lineup of your favorite artists took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And in case you missed it, or just want to relive the best performances of the weekend, you'll be able to rewatch during a two-night television special on The CW on October 7th and 8th from 8-10pm ET.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival included jaw-dropping performances from artists including Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it was all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Keep scrolling for what you can expect to see during this weekend's two-night special on The CW — you don't wanna miss this!

Megan Thee Stallion served us all the Hot Girl choreography, especially during "Body."