How To Relive The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival On The CW

By Taylor Fields

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival was full of incredible moments as a star-studded lineup of your favorite artists took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And in case you missed it, or just want to relive the best performances of the weekend, you'll be able to rewatch during a two-night television special on The CW on October 7th and 8th from 8-10pm ET.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival included jaw-dropping performances from artists including Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it was all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Keep scrolling for what you can expect to see during this weekend's two-night special on The CW — you don't wanna miss this!

Megan Thee Stallion served us all the Hot Girl choreography, especially during "Body."

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Avril Lavigne gave us all the nostalgic feels with iconic songs like "Sk8er Boi" and "Girlfriend."

Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

Maren Morris surprised the crowd with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo rocked through their legendary hit "Love Is A Battlefield."

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras to give the live debut of their collaboration "Unholy."

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy brought out his son King Combs to take over the stage.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Black Keys pulled out all the stops during their incredible career-spanning set.

Photo: Skyler Barberio

Luke Combs showed us why "Beer Never Broke My Heart" by offering some up in a red solo cup.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Halsey powered through an incredible and fiery performance featuring hits like "Without Me" and "I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God."

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Lionel Richie brought back all of the 80s nostalgia.

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Pitbull gave us everything and more during his dance-inducing performance.

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Diplo surprised fans with Morgan Wallen to perform their collaboration "Heartless" together for the first time ever.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Black Eyed Peas flexed their iconic evolution with a perfect medley of hits

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

LL Cool J blew fans away with a vibrant mix of his classic hits

Photo: Todd Owyoung for iHeartRadio

Marcus Mumford celebrated his debut solo album with a passionate performance

Photo: Skyler Barberio
