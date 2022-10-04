Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel

One popular San Antonio bar revealed its plans for a new spot coming next year. My San Antonio reported that Elsewhere showed off renderings for a new bar with a Ferris wheel.

The new location will be called Elsewhere Too. It will be located near NW Military and Loop 1604, according to Terrin Fuhrmann, who owns the business with Nolan Ellis.

According to Fuhrmann, the bar will feature a 370-square-foot bar and a 2,500-square-foot old Victorian greenhouse that can be used for private events and weddings.

Elsewhere posted photos of the new bar on Facebook, writing:

"Ok San Antonio, here's the first look at Elsewhere Too."

Check out the renderings for the new bar below: