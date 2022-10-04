Russ Explains Why He Doesn't Believe Rappers Are Being 'Blackballed'

“I just wanna give my two cents on something in my industry. No artist is blackballed,” Russ wrote. “Unless they cut off your Wi-Fi, remove your social media accounts and take your music off all the streaming platforms, you are not blackballed. If you are famous and can still tell your fans, ‘hey I’m putting out music,’ then you’re not blackballed.”



The conversation began after DaBaby alleged that he was being blackballed following the underwhelming first-week sales of his recent album Baby On Baby 2. After venting his frustrations, other artists like Boosie Badazz and Meek Mill acknowledged the North Carolina native's claims and amplified his sentiments.



