See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently posted a throwback photo that shows what a stretch of Interstate 10 looked like in 1966. 12 News reported that the area of I-10 near Broadway Road now has bustling business buildings where stretches of farm land used to lie.

The stretch of interstate is surrounded by office buildings add Tempe Diablo Stadium now. But the photo shows that it wasn't always that way. In fact, over 50 years ago, there were just long stretches of open land.

Arizona DOT wrote on twitter:

"ICYMI: Throwback Thursday: That Unmistakable Curve

Today, we throwback to 1966. Learn about how the cross-continental Interstate 10 took shape."

Check out the throwback photo below: