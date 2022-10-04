See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
By Ginny Reese
October 4, 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation recently posted a throwback photo that shows what a stretch of Interstate 10 looked like in 1966. 12 News reported that the area of I-10 near Broadway Road now has bustling business buildings where stretches of farm land used to lie.
The stretch of interstate is surrounded by office buildings add Tempe Diablo Stadium now. But the photo shows that it wasn't always that way. In fact, over 50 years ago, there were just long stretches of open land.
Arizona DOT wrote on twitter:
"ICYMI: Throwback Thursday: That Unmistakable Curve
Today, we throwback to 1966. Learn about how the cross-continental Interstate 10 took shape."
Check out the throwback photo below:
𝗜𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗜: 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺: 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘷𝘦— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 30, 2022
Today, we throwback to 1966. Learn about how the cross-continental Interstate 10 took shape.
𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲: https://t.co/nuy6nse39q#TBT #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/9V0dGdddyw
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, that stretch of I-10 opened to vehicles in 1968.