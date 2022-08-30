See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now

It always fun to get a glimpse of the past, especially when you can see it alongside a direct comparison of what things are like today.

The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view, reported 12 News. The first photo is a black and white photo of the Phoenix intersection. A more recent photo of the intersection is just below it, showing a stark comparison between the two time frames.

The City wrote on Facebook, "First Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix as seen in the early 1900's, and a more recent view. #ThenAndNow"

Check out the photos below: