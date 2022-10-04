Steelers Officially Make QB Decision For Week 5
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.
Pickett, who took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, is listed as the Steelers' starting quarterback on the team's depth chart released on Tuesday (October 4).
Pickett finished Sunday's game with 120 yards and three interceptions on 10 of 13 passing, but provided two rushing touchdowns to put Pittsburgh ahead, 20-10, before the Jets scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The rookie averaged 13.2 yards passing per attempt and 9.2 yards rushing.
"With Kenny in there, we were able to be the aggressor," tight end Pat Freiermuth said on Monday via ESPN. "Obviously, some mistakes are gonna happen, some tipped balls and all that kind of stuff, but we have to continue to work past that and be there for Kenny, especially since he's a young guy."
The former University of Pittsburgh standout was selected by the Steelers at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kenny Pickett is listed as our starting quarterback on our latest depth chart.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 4, 2022
📝: https://t.co/uFjycYGFSu pic.twitter.com/Aw7NbjwOGw
Mike Tomlin announces Kenny Pickett as the new starter: pic.twitter.com/GurIhOm8EI— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 4, 2022
Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was one of college football's most decorated passers in 2021, winning numerous national awards while leading the Panthers to an ACC championship and 11-2 record.
Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, was benched after the Steelers trailed 10-6 at halftime, the latest of Pittsburgh's offensive struggles throughout the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.