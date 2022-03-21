Mock Draft Still Has Steelers Taking QB After Trubisky Signing

Mitch Trubisky may be the Pittsburgh Steelers' projected starter for the 2022 NFL season, but a recent mock draft has the team selecting another quarterback with their first-round pick.

USA TODAY's Nate Davis has the Steelers picking Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at No. 20 overall in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft next month.

"Willis, who has an eye-popping arm, is the type of dual-threat passer coach Mike Tomlin has signaled a desire for and provided ample evidence – including the viral video where he helped a pregnant woman on the streets in Indianapolis – that he’s the kind of player you want as the face of a franchise. With Trubisky and Mason Rudolph available as bridge quarterbacks given Willis could use extra seasoning, this move could make all types of sense."

Last month, CBS Sports college football writer Tom Fornelli had the Steelers trading up from No. 20 overall to No. 10 to select Willis.

"There's been a lot of smoke about Pittsburgh's affinity for Malik Willis, and in this mock, it moves up to make sure any of the other teams in the market for a QB can't get him," Fornelli wrote. "Willis is the kind of QB lottery ticket who can pay huge dividends, as he's got a ceiling the others in this class don't.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, signed with the Steelers last week and is reported to start in the absence of recently retired longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky made 50 career starts during his five seasons with the Chicago Bears, finishing with a 29-21 QB record, as well as throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 1,010 of 1,577 passing, while also recording 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 rushing attempts.

The former University of North Carolina standout spent the 2021 season as a backup for the Buffalo Bills backing up franchise quarterback Josh Allen.