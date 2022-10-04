Terry Bradshaw's Iconic Ranch Near Texas Border Hits The Market For $22.5M

By Dani Medina

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw's iconic ranch near the Texas-Oklahoma border is back on the market after a deal with a potential buyer fell through.

The Hall of Famer-turned-analyst and his wife Tammy are "sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home, which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years; however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests." The Bradshaws currently live on a smaller farm in Texas.

The 744-acre property in Love County, Oklahoma, just 70 miles north of Dallas, is on the market for $22.5 million, according to Culture Map Austin. The operating equestrian and cattle ranch is located along the Red River with access to eight ponds and small lakes throughout the property, according to the listing held by Bernard Uechtritz of Icon Global Group.

The 8,600-square-foot home, which was featured on reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch, is complete with six bedrooms, eight baths and four fireplaces. Out on the 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, you'll find a full kitchen, bar, fireplace, hot sauna, fire pit and swimming pool. As far as animals go, there's a stone doghouse, 12-stall stallion barn, 20-stall show barn, 50-stall mare barn and 20-stall weanling barn, plus a breeding facility, laboratory, office and manager's house.

This isn't the first time this property has hit the market in recent years. Culture Map Austin reports the ranch has been priced at $11.9 million, $10.8 million, $10.6 million and $9.9 million.

For more details, check out the listing.

