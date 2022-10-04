This Is Minnesota’s Weirdest Tradition

Every state in the U.S. has its own unique history, and with that comes equally unique traditions. Although these traditions may seem a little strange to outsiders, they help shape a state's distinctive culture. 24/7 Tempo decided to examine these traditions and track down what they define as the weirdest in each state.

From 24/7 Tempo:

"Some of the traditions on our list revolve around holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Independence Day. Many towns in these states have put their own spin on these traditional celebrations. Not surprisingly, some of these offbeat traditions involve food. West Virginia hosts a cook-off for roadkill. Some of these traditions include races in which fish, as opposed to horses or dogs, compete against each other. In Maryland, visitors can root for their favorite crustacean in the National Hard Crab Derby."

So, what is Minnesota's most unique tradition? Raffling Meet. Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about it:

"Meat raffles are part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and they have been held in that state for years. These raffles, which are social events like bingo, got their start in local bars. In recent years, the event has become popular in trendy watering holes in Minnesota cities. Participants pony up a dollar for a ticket for a chance to win a packet of meat."