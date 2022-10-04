This Is Missouri’s Weirdest Tradition

Every state in the U.S. has its own unique history, and with that comes some equally unique traditions. Although these traditions may seem a little strange to outsiders, they help shape a state's distinctive culture. 24/7 Tempo decided to examine these traditions and track down what they define as the weirdest in each state.

From 24/7 Tempo:

"Some of the traditions on our list revolve around holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Independence Day. Many towns in these states have put their own spin on these traditional celebrations. Not surprisingly, some of these offbeat traditions involve food. West Virginia hosts a cook-off for roadkill. Some of these traditions include races in which fish, as opposed to horses or dogs, compete against each other. In Maryland, visitors can root for their favorite crustacean in the National Hard Crab Derby."

So, what is Missouri's most unique tradition? The Testicle Festival. Here is what 24/7 Temp had to say about the very... interesting festival:

"This festival is held in the town of Olean, Missouri, and features such delicacies as Rocky Mountain Oysters (cattle testicles) and turkey testicles. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, there are other food options at the event."