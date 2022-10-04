This Is Texas' Weirdest Tradition

Have you ever been to a cook-off for roadkill? How about a meat raffle? Some states have pretty strange traditions that have us a bit confused.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of famous, unique, and even weird traditions in each state. The website states, "24/7 Tempo reviewed media sources, state and city websites, and cultural resources to compile a list of famous and weird traditions in each state."

According to the list, the weirdest tradition in Texas is a massive bat takeoff. I have to be honest- that sounds a bit unsettling. But one town does this every August. The website states:

"Around mid-August, about 1.5 million bats that had been roosting underneath the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge take off at dusk each night. Bat pups are born in June and are nursed by their mothers until mid-August, when they are ready to fly off. The bridge is the largest bat colony in the world and became attractive to the winged creatures following a redesign in 1980 that created more crevices for them to roost."

A full list of famous, unique, and even weird traditions in each state can be found on 24/7 Tempo's website.