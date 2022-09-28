Here Are 5 Weird Arizona Town Names You Probably Can't Pronounce

By Ginny Reese

September 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is the home of many towns with unique names.

Seemingly everyone knows the names of popular cities like Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff. There are definitely some smaller places, however, that have names that are a bit unbelievable, according to Phoenix New Times.

Here are five Arizona town names you probably can't pronounce correctly:

Nogales

Some think this town name should rhyme with Dallas. Others think it sounds like no-GALL-ace. Which do you think is correct?

San Xavier

You may think Xavier is pronounced like the boy name, like Ex-zavier or Za-vier. However, it's actually pronounced San Javier (Ha-vier).

Tohono O'odham

There are so many different pronunciations of this town from locals- taw-haw-naw aw-aw-dhamtaw-haw-naw aw-aw-thamtoe-HOE-noe aw-aw-TAHM, and toe-HO-no AH-tomb. Which do you say?

Mazatzal

According to the U.S. Forest Service, it's pronounced Mah-zaht-zahl.

Prescott

This may seem pretty straight forward, but there are actually many different pronunciations. Some say PRESS-cott, while others say PRESS-kit. According to city officials, the official pronunciation is PRESS-kit.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.