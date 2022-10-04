This Is The Best Bakery In Louisiana

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.

After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:

"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."

So which bakery in Louisiana was named the best in the state?

Willa Jean

Located in New Orleans, Willa Jean has been serving a delicious Southern menu and tasty baked goods for seven years. With fresh baked goods like croissants, sourdough bread and muffins as well as a variety of cookies and coffee, Willa Jean is waiting to become the bakery of your dreams.

Willa Jean is located at 611 O'Keefe Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in Louisiana:

"Chef Kelly Fields opened the Willa Jean bakery in New Orleans in 2015 with an incredible brunch menu paired with a booming selection in the pastry case. Since then, she has received two recognitions as a semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef award, finally taking the crowd in 2019. There is an extensive pastry menu filled with sweet treats. But even with such an expansive pastry offering, it's the good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookies and cornbread that put Fields and Willa Jean on the map."

Check out Mashed's full list to see the best bakery in each state.