This Bakery Has The Best Donut In Louisiana

Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local shops waiting to serve up some of the best treats, from traditional cake or yeast donuts to toppings-heavy or flavorful jelly-filled.

Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in each state based on star ratings and reviews to find which tasty treat stood out above the rest. According to the site:

"We all know the classic donut chains that satisfy sweet cravings daily and by the dozen ... But for those looking for a more deluxe sweet treat, we've got you covered."

So which bakery has the best donut in Louisiana?

Bakers Dozen Donuts

Mardi Gras may be over this year, but you have plenty of time to plan ahead for next year's celebrations, including picking up a Mardi Gras King Cake Donut from Bakers Dozen Donuts in New Orleans, chosen as the best in the state.

Bakers Dozen is located at 3305 Jefferson Highway in Jefferson.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best donut in the state:

"Open since 1993, this New Orleans staple has become so popular for good reason. Along with other classic flavors, the Mardi Gras donut, topped with vanilla icing and yellow, purple, and green sprinkles, is a crowd favorite."

