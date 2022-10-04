This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2022
A Norwalk grocery store is being credited as the best in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Stew Leonard's as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Once dubbed 'the Disneyland of dairy stores,' Stew Leonard’s is perfect for parents shopping with kids," Love Food wrote. "There are now several stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, though the outpost in Norwalk is the original, opened in 1969 as a retail dairy where children couldwatch milk being bottled while parents shop. It's come a long way since then and now every section has theatrical performances from characters like Clover the Cow and the in-store ‘band’, a set of mechanized puppets called the Farm Fresh Five."
Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Renfroe's Market
- Alaska- IGA Food Cache
- Arizona- Mekong Supermarket
- Arkansas- Edwards Food Giant
- California- Corti Brothers
- Colorado- Edwards Right Price Market
- Connecticut- Stew Leonard's
- Delaware- Byler's Store
- Florida- Publix
- Georgia- Dekalb Farmers Market
- Hawaii- Foodland Farms
- Idaho- WinCo
- Illinois- Gene's Sausage Shop
- Indiana- Saraga International Grocery
- Iowa- Hy-Vee
- Kansas- Bonito Michoacan
- Kentucky- Good Foods Co-Op
- Louisiana- The Best Stop
- Maine- Hannaford
- Maryland- Streets Market
- Massachusetts- Market Basket
- Michigan- Kingma's Market
- Minnesota- Good Grocer
- Mississippi- Williams Brothers
- Missouri- Cosentino's Market
- Montana- Good Food Store
- Nebraska- Lincoln Mediterranean Market
- Nevada- Great Basin Community
- New Hampshire- Ralph's Supermarket
- New Jersey- Maywood's Marketplace
- New Mexico- Toucan Market
- New York- Wegmans
- North Carolina- Harris Teeter
- North Dakota- Hornbacher's
- Ohio- Kroger
- Oklahoma- Super Cao Nguyen
- Oregon- New Seasons Market
- Pennsylvania- Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
- Rhode Island- Dave's Fresh Marketplace
- South Carolina- Boulineau's IGA Grocery Store
- South Dakota- Sunshine Foods
- Tennessee- The Turnip Truck Natural Market
- Texas- H-E-B
- Utah- Rancho Markets
- Vermont- City Market Onion River Co-Op
- Virginia- Ellwood Thompson's
- Washington- Uwajimaya
- West Virginia- The Wild Ramp
- Wisconsin- Woodman's Market
- Wyoming- Grant Street Grocery and Market