This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut

A Norwalk grocery store is being credited as the best in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Stew Leonard's as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Once dubbed 'the Disneyland of dairy stores,' Stew Leonard’s is perfect for parents shopping with kids," Love Food wrote. "There are now several stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, though the outpost in Norwalk is the original, opened in 1969 as a retail dairy where children couldwatch milk being bottled while parents shop. It's come a long way since then and now every section has theatrical performances from characters like Clover the Cow and the in-store ‘band’, a set of mechanized puppets called the Farm Fresh Five."

