This Is The Best Grocery Store In Massachusetts

A regional chain with various locations is being credited as the best grocery store in Massachusetts.

Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Market Basket as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Some of the best prices in Massachusetts can be found at Market Basket, a regional chain founded in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1917 and now with stores throughout New England," Love Food wrote. "The Waltham branch is a customer favorite, with people going for the pastries, clam chowder, sushi bar, and prepared foods such as pizzas, burgers, and fries. Stores will also often take requests to stock new products."

