This Is The Best Grocery Store In Maryland

A Baltimore grocery store is being credited as the best in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Streets Market as the top choice for Maryland.

"With a wide range of organic and local produce alongside international favorites, all under the same roof, Streets Market has pretty much everything you need," Love Food wrote. "It’s on the pricey side compared to some stores but the quality is high and there’s a good selection of hot and ready-made food you can grab for a quick lunch or dinner. The small chain has three Baltimore locations and stores in Virginia and Washington DC."

