This Is The Best Grocery Store In Maryland
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Baltimore grocery store is being credited as the best in Maryland.
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Streets Market as the top choice for Maryland.
"With a wide range of organic and local produce alongside international favorites, all under the same roof, Streets Market has pretty much everything you need," Love Food wrote. "It’s on the pricey side compared to some stores but the quality is high and there’s a good selection of hot and ready-made food you can grab for a quick lunch or dinner. The small chain has three Baltimore locations and stores in Virginia and Washington DC."
Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Renfroe's Market
- Alaska- IGA Food Cache
- Arizona- Mekong Supermarket
- Arkansas- Edwards Food Giant
- California- Corti Brothers
- Colorado- Edwards Right Price Market
- Connecticut- Stew Leonard's
- Delaware- Byler's Store
- Florida- Publix
- Georgia- Dekalb Farmers Market
- Hawaii- Foodland Farms
- Idaho- WinCo
- Illinois- Gene's Sausage Shop
- Indiana- Saraga International Grocery
- Iowa- Hy-Vee
- Kansas- Bonito Michoacan
- Kentucky- Good Foods Co-Op
- Louisiana- The Best Stop
- Maine- Hannaford
- Maryland- Streets Market
- Massachusetts- Market Basket
- Michigan- Kingma's Market
- Minnesota- Good Grocer
- Mississippi- Williams Brothers
- Missouri- Cosentino's Market
- Montana- Good Food Store
- Nebraska- Lincoln Mediterranean Market
- Nevada- Great Basin Community
- New Hampshire- Ralph's Supermarket
- New Jersey- Maywood's Marketplace
- New Mexico- Toucan Market
- New York- Wegmans
- North Carolina- Harris Teeter
- North Dakota- Hornbacher's
- Ohio- Kroger
- Oklahoma- Super Cao Nguyen
- Oregon- New Seasons Market
- Pennsylvania- Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
- Rhode Island- Dave's Fresh Marketplace
- South Carolina- Boulineau's IGA Grocery Store
- South Dakota- Sunshine Foods
- Tennessee- The Turnip Truck Natural Market
- Texas- H-E-B
- Utah- Rancho Markets
- Vermont- City Market Onion River Co-Op
- Virginia- Ellwood Thompson's
- Washington- Uwajimaya
- West Virginia- The Wild Ramp
- Wisconsin- Woodman's Market
- Wyoming- Grant Street Grocery and Market