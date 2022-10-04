This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over North Carolina, bringing fun fall festivals and transforming the sweeping scenery in to a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the best pumpkin patches, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to serve as the backdrop for a fun fall day with your loved ones. According to the site:

"At the best pumpkin patches in the country, you can pose for postcard-perfect photo ops, make your way through corn mazes, pet animals, and more, and of course pick the perfect pumpkin during this quintessential fall activity."

According to the magazine, North Carolina's best pumpkin patch is DJ's Berry Patch just outside of Raleigh in Apex. As the name suggests, visitors can pick their fare share of ripe berries, but DJ's also has plenty of pumpkins to pick your perfect gourd for either tasty fall treats or carving a spooky design for Halloween.

DJ's Berry Patch is located at 1223 Salem Church Road in Apex.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Despite its name, DJ's Berry Patch is about way more than just berries. In fall, this working farm offers gourds, Indian corn, hay bales, sweet potatoes, mums, and apples. The pumpkins are prepicked and priced according to size so you can choose just the right one for all your favorite pumpkin recipes."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the best pumpkin patches around the country.