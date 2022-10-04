This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Tennessee

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over Tennessee, bringing fun fall festivals and transforming the sweeping scenery in to a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the best pumpkin patches, compiling a list of the best spot in each state to serve as the backdrop for a fun fall day with your loved ones. According to the site:

"At the best pumpkin patches in the country, you can pose for postcard-perfect photo ops, make your way through corn mazes, pet animals, and more, and of course pick the perfect pumpkin during this quintessential fall activity."

According to the magazine, Tennessee's best pumpkin patch is Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, about 40 miles south of Nashville. The family-friendly farm has everything you'd want for a fall day: farm fun park with playgrounds and wagon rides, pony rides, petting farm, corn maze and of course a pumpkin patch where you can pick a perfect gourd to make your own.

General admission tickets for Lucky Ladd Farms can be purchased online in advance and are required for all guests ages 2 and up. Check out the website for more information.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, Tennessee attracts visitors from miles and miles around, including Nashville music stars like Carrie Underwood. One of the draws is the enormous petting farm — Tennessee's largest — the perfect location for a selfie with goats or llamas. Don't miss the Pumpkin Princess and Corn Maze King kids' Pageant in late October!"

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see all the best pumpkin patches around the country.