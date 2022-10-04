Two More Shootings Linked To Wanted California Serial Killer

Authorities in California have linked two more shootings to a serial killer responsible for five other deaths. Both shootings occurred in April 2021, over one year before the previous five murders happened.

The first shooting happened on April 10, 2021, when an unidentified 40-year-old was fatally shot in Oakland. Six days later, a 46-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Stockton, but she survived the attack.

Police released a grainy photo from a surveillance camera showing a person of interest in the case. However, investigators have not said if the video shows the suspect or somebody who may have witnessed one of the murders.

Officials said that all the killings have similarities and noted that none of the victims were robbed.

“We track it daily, obviously, we know the ins and outs, and we became aware of this because something just felt irregular about these particular crimes,” said Harry Black, Stockton’s city manager, according to the New York Times. “It didn’t fall in line with the historical pattern of crime we have from one year to the next, so this is a different situation, an outlier.”

There is a $95,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.