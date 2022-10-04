A University of Texas employee was arrested over the weekend in connection to an incident that happened at a football game last month.

It all allegedly went down on September 17 as the Longhorns hosted UTSA at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, according to MySanAntonio. This is one of two alleged incidents to occur at the UTSA game.

A male UT employee allegedly entered the stadium and bypassed security using expired press credentials to get sideline access during the game. The employee reportedly grabbed or touched the buttocks of two female Longhorn Band members. The incident was reported to campus police, but the suspect wasn't arrested until October 1, when the Longhorns hosted West Virginia. Authorities recognized the suspect from the UTSA game, where he was reportedly dressed in a UT Housing and Dining shirt, which is where he's employed. The man didn't have a ticket for the game for a second time. Police believe the man used his work uniform to get access into the stadium, despite employees of this department not having access to the stadium.

The suspect was charged with criminal trespass.

Another alleged incident took place during the same game on September 17. A man was arrested by campus police for attempting to enter the pen of Bevo, the university's live mascot, a Longhorn steer, near the stadium's south endzone.