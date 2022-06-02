Cat 'Graduates' From University Of Texas After Attending Every Zoom Class

Just in case you were wondering if they made graduation caps and gowns for cats — they do! Francesa Bourdier figured it out when she purchased a set for her one-and-a-half-year-old cat so she could graduate alongside her.

Bourdier graduated from the University of Texas at Austin this spring, according to FOX 7. Most of her classes were online, so she was able to have her trusty sidekick, Suki, by her side! "I was pretty much at my apartment for most of the time and I had my cat next to me. Whenever I would have my Zoom lecture on, it's like she almost wanted to listen in on it, and she would always just sit by my laptop," Bourdier said.

The UT Austin grad found a matching cap and gown for Suki, making her an honorable member of the Class of 2022. She shared the adorable photos on social media with the caption, "Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together 😂😂."

Bourdier said she loved having Suki's presence during Zoom lectures. "A lot of people relate to having their pet with them, you know, attending their Zoom lectures because everyone was pretty much at home. She's just kind of my special graduate," she told FOX 7.

This isn't the first time Bourdier and her cat match, though! Bourdier, who started a clothing company while in school designing matching outfits for pets and their owners, previously shared a photo of her and Suki wearing matching pink sweatsuits.

You can see the adorable photos of Francesca and Suki below: