WATCH: Rams' Bobby Wagner Levels On-Field Protester During 'MNF' Game

Videos shared online show Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a protester who ran onto the field during his team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The fan, wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, ran across the field just before halftime before Wagner laid a big hit, which was initially shared by Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee in a Twitter video.

"That's not making a play," Wagner said after the game via ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous.

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him."