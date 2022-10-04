Where To Find National Taco Day Deals In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

October 4th is National Taco Day! To celebrate, many eateries across the state are giving some great deals all day long.

Fox 10 Phoenix compiled a list of the best National Taco Day deals in the state, including promos and discounts. Here are the best ones:

Fuzzy's

Fuzzy Taco Shop will be giving out select tacos for just $1,50 all day long. The chain will also be hosting a sweepstakes through the app. Every order placed on National Taco Day will be automatically entered for a drawing to win free tacos for a year. there will be 100 winners selected.

Chuy's

The eatery is giving away a free entrée to anyone who posts a photo of themselves dressed like a taco and uses #ChuysTacoDay.

7-Eleven

Rewards members will be able to get 10 mini tacos for just $2 all day long.

El Pollo Loco

Guests will get a free bundle of eight tacos when they order $10 of anything except tacos.

Taco Bell

The eatery is bringing back its Taco Lover's Pass for one day only. The pass allows guests to get one of seven tacos daily for 30 days, and it is a flat fee of $10.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.