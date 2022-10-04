Where To Find National Taco Day Deals In Arizona

October 4th is National Taco Day! To celebrate, many eateries across the state are giving some great deals all day long.

Fox 10 Phoenix compiled a list of the best National Taco Day deals in the state, including promos and discounts. Here are the best ones:

Fuzzy Taco Shop will be giving out select tacos for just $1,50 all day long. The chain will also be hosting a sweepstakes through the app. Every order placed on National Taco Day will be automatically entered for a drawing to win free tacos for a year. there will be 100 winners selected.

The eatery is giving away a free entrée to anyone who posts a photo of themselves dressed like a taco and uses #ChuysTacoDay.

Rewards members will be able to get 10 mini tacos for just $2 all day long.

Guests will get a free bundle of eight tacos when they order $10 of anything except tacos.

The eatery is bringing back its Taco Lover's Pass for one day only. The pass allows guests to get one of seven tacos daily for 30 days, and it is a flat fee of $10.