Where To Find National Taco Day Deals In Texas

October 4th is National Taco Day! To celebrate, many eateries across the state are giving some great deals all day long.

NBC DFW compiled a list of the best National Taco Day deals in the state, including promos and discounts. Here are the best ones:

The eatery is celebrating by bringing back the fan favorite: The Uptown. Anyone who is a member of the restaurant's rewards program will be able to get one of them for free with any purchase.

Fuzzy Taco Shop will be giving out select tacos for just $1,50 all day long. The chain will also be hosting a sweepstakes through the app. Every order placed on National Taco Day will be automatically entered for a drawing to win free tacos for a year. there will be 100 winners selected.

The eatery is giving away a free entrée to anyone who posts a photo of themselves dressed like a taco and uses #ChuysTacoDay.