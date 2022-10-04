Where To Find National Taco Day Deals In Texas
By Ginny Reese
October 4, 2022
October 4th is National Taco Day! To celebrate, many eateries across the state are giving some great deals all day long.
NBC DFW compiled a list of the best National Taco Day deals in the state, including promos and discounts. Here are the best ones:
Rusty Taco
The eatery is celebrating by bringing back the fan favorite: The Uptown. Anyone who is a member of the restaurant's rewards program will be able to get one of them for free with any purchase.
Fuzzy's
Fuzzy Taco Shop will be giving out select tacos for just $1,50 all day long. The chain will also be hosting a sweepstakes through the app. Every order placed on National Taco Day will be automatically entered for a drawing to win free tacos for a year. there will be 100 winners selected.
Chuy's
The eatery is giving away a free entrée to anyone who posts a photo of themselves dressed like a taco and uses #ChuysTacoDay.
National Taco Day is one week away - and if you dress like one, you can eat for free!🤠— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) September 27, 2022
Post using #ChuysTacoDay, then come see us to get a free entrée of your choice on Tuesday, Oct. 4! pic.twitter.com/Q712OsPzoT
El Pollo Loco
Guests will get a free bundle of eight tacos when they order $10 of anything except tacos.
Taco Cabana
Guests can get bean and cheese tacos for just $1 all day long. A dozen of bean and cheese tacos are just $12 on October 4th.
Taco Bell
The eatery is bringing back its Taco Lover's Pass for one day only. The pass allows guests to get one of seven tacos daily for 30 days, and it is a flat fee of $10.