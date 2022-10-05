A lucky human is now a million dollars richer after claiming a huge Texas Lottery prize — but they don't live in the Lone Star State!

The claimant from Fennville, Michigan, claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch ticket game, the Texas Lottery announced on Wednesday (October 5). There are no restrictions or limitations when it comes to playing or winning the Texas Lottery, however — you just need to have purchased your lottery ticket from a license retailer in the state. The Michigan claimant did just that! The winning ticket was purchased at Nastaeen Food Mart at 1360 N. Interstate 35 E. in Lancaster.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Watauga resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.025 million for the drawing on September 26. The ticket was purchased at Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd. in Fort Worth. The winning ticket matched all four white balls drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20). Furthermore, a Katy resident claimed a whopping $19 million lottery prize earlier this week for the Lotto Texas drawing on September 17. The Katy resident said they were "surprised" when they realized they had won and "pray(ed) to God to be able to have good administration and wisdom," they told the Texas Lottery. The claimant said they plan on using the winnings for traveling and business.