Lucky Texas Resident 'Surprised' After Winning $19 Million Lottery Prize

A lucky Texas resident just added a whole bunch of zeros to their bank account balance!

We previously reported that a $19 million lottery prize was up for grabs for the Lotto Texas drawing held on September 17. Now, a Katy resident has come forward to claim that monster prize.

The resident purchased the winning ticket at Master Food Mart at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road in Willis, according to the Texas Lottery. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. The ticket matched all six winning numbers (5-9-18-22-35-48).

The Katy resident said they were "surprised" when they realized they had won and "pray(ed) to God to be able to have good administration and wisdom," they told the Texas Lottery. The claimant said they plan on using the winnings for traveling and business.

This marks the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner this year, Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said. The winner was previously encouraged to "sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.