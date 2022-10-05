2 Top AEW Stars Involved In Fight, 1 Sent Home Before 'Dynamite': Report

All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in punches thrown and Andrade being sent home, prior to the live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday (October 5) night, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports.

The incident reportedly took place backstage at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., with words being exchanged between the two wrestlers before things turned physical.

Andrade, who was scheduled to appear in a match against Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order during the taping of Rampage Wednesday night, was reportedly sent home while Guevara appeared in a backstage segment ahead of his main event tag-team match alongside Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

Guevara is reported to have shoved Andrade before punches were thrown, though it was unclear if anyone was hit, sources told TMZ Sports.

Both wrestlers had publicly stated their issues with each other on social media in the days leading up to the event after Andrade initially revealed that Guevara accused him of hitting too hard in a match in an interview with Mexico's Más Lucha.

TMZ Sports said sources "are adamant" that the reported incident is "not part of an AEW storyline" and added that "several wrestlers" were angered by Guevara airing out his issues with Andrade on social media in response to the Más Lucha interview.

Andrade, the husband of WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, posted a graphic on his verified Twitter account stating, "respect me and I'll respect u."