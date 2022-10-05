Alec Baldwin, Rust Producers Reach Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2022

TENNIS-US-OPEN-2022
Photo: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin and the producers of the movie Rust have reached an agreement with the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Hutchins was killed on the set of the film when a gun being handled by Baldwin misfired, resulting in Hutchins getting shot. The bullet also struck and injured director Joel Souza.

The terms of the settlement were not released. Production of the movie will resume in 2023 with the original cast. In addition, Halyna's widow, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as an executive producer and receive a portion of the profit. Souza is also expected to return as the director.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.