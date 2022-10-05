Alec Baldwin, Rust Producers Reach Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

Alec Baldwin and the producers of the movie Rust have reached an agreement with the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Hutchins was killed on the set of the film when a gun being handled by Baldwin misfired, resulting in Hutchins getting shot. The bullet also struck and injured director Joel Souza.

The terms of the settlement were not released. Production of the movie will resume in 2023 with the original cast. In addition, Halyna's widow, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as an executive producer and receive a portion of the profit. Souza is also expected to return as the director.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement.