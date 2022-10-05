Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making A Stop In San Antonio

Barbie fans are in for a treat! You'll soon be able to be a Barbie girl in a retro Barbie world. KENS 5 reported that the 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making its way to San Antonio this weekend.

The truck will be parked at the shopping center near the Barnes and Noble. It'll be open to guests on Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up experience will sell Barbie-themed, retro apparel and accessories, like denim jackets, caps, t-shirts, and fanny packs. There will also be a pink Barbie-logo hoodie, tie-dye bucket hats, a beach towel, and a Barbie coffee mug.

The Barbie Truck website states:

"The cali-style road trip continues! The Barbie truck is back and cruising coast to coast, bringing waves of fashion and exclusive retro-inspired Barbie merch with it!"