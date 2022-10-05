Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Barbie fans are in for a treat! You'll soon be able to be a Barbie girl in a retro Barbie world. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour is making its way to Arizona with a few stops across the state.

According to Mattel's website, the truck will be in Tucson on October 22nd at the La Encantada shopping center. It'll be open to guests from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will then move on to Glendale, making its stop at Arrowhead Towne Center on November 5th. It'll be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. And lastly, it'll make a stop in Gilbert on November 12th at SanTan Village. It'l be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pop-up experience will sell Barbie-themed, retro apparel and accessories, like denim jackets, caps, t-shirts, and fanny packs. There will also be a pink Barbie-logo hoodie, tie-dye bucket hats, a beach towel, and a Barbie coffee mug.

The Barbie Truck website states:

"The cali-style road trip continues! The Barbie truck is back and cruising coast to coast, bringing waves of fashion and exclusive retro-inspired Barbie merch with it!"
