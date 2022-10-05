'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona

Several people spotted a truck driving around Scottsdale with some creepy cargo in the back. 12 News reported that a giant skull was seen in the back of a dump truck at the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.

So where was the giant skull being taken?

The giant skull is part of the Halloween Spook-Track-Ula at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale.

"Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck," said Darryl Grimes, special events coordinator with the City of Scottsdale who was driving the skull. "It takes about a month-long to set up everything. There's a lot of lighting effects and fog that goes into the event and there's a lot of planning that goes on throughout the year."

Check out the creepy cargo below: