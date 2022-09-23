This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America

By Ginny Reese

September 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this "haunted" hotel located right here in the state is sure to give you a fright.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 24 most haunted hotels in America. The website states, "These hotels are possibly haunted, maybe have a dark and mystery history, and are absolutely more than a little SPOOKY."

One Arizona hotel landed on the list. Hotel Congress in Tucson landed at number five on the list. The website explains:

"Originally opened in 1919, the third floor burnt down in 1934, and since the Hotel Congress reopened in its more current form in 1985, rumors of ghosts abound. These include room 242 where a woman committed suicide; many guests refuse to stay in the room overnight due to the uncomfortable feelings that inevitably come up. The hotel capitalizes on its creepy history by hosting a month’s worth of illusions and séances for Halloween in October on what’s left of the third floor. It’s a fun (and creepy) time. Here are 14 of the world’s most haunted bodies of water."

Book your stay at Hotel Congress.

You can check out the full list of the most haunted hotels in America on the Reader's Digest website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.