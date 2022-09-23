This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America

Arizona has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this "haunted" hotel located right here in the state is sure to give you a fright.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 24 most haunted hotels in America. The website states, "These hotels are possibly haunted, maybe have a dark and mystery history, and are absolutely more than a little SPOOKY."

One Arizona hotel landed on the list. Hotel Congress in Tucson landed at number five on the list. The website explains:

"Originally opened in 1919, the third floor burnt down in 1934, and since the Hotel Congress reopened in its more current form in 1985, rumors of ghosts abound. These include room 242 where a woman committed suicide; many guests refuse to stay in the room overnight due to the uncomfortable feelings that inevitably come up. The hotel capitalizes on its creepy history by hosting a month’s worth of illusions and séances for Halloween in October on what’s left of the third floor. It’s a fun (and creepy) time. Here are 14 of the world’s most haunted bodies of water."

Book your stay at Hotel Congress.

You can check out the full list of the most haunted hotels in America on the Reader's Digest website.