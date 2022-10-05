Draymond Green Punched Teammate During Practice: Report

By Jason Hall

October 6, 2022

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games
Photo: Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action toward forward Draymond Green after he reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation between the two during practice on Wednesday (October 5), the Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

"When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said," Charania tweeted.

The Warriors reportedly ended practice after the interaction took place, according to Charania's report. Neither player experienced injuries in relation to the incident.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Green "threw a punch" while describing the incident.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

