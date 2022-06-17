Golden State Warriors Win 2022 NBA Finals; Curry Claims First Finals MVP

The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA champions and Stephen Curry has finally added to one piece of hardware that's alluded him his entire career.

Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time as Golden State claimed its fourth NBA title in eight years following a 103-90 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at TD Garden Thursday (June 17) night.

The 34-year-old point guard recorded 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the series-clinching win after averaging 31.2 points, 5.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds throughout the Finals.

The Warriors' return to championship glory comes just two seasons after finishing with the league's worst record amid a plethora of injuries to several core players, including Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who was sidelined for 2 1/2 years.

“We found a way to just get it done,” Curry said during the team's championship trophy ceremony on the court after the win via ESPN.

Golden State's core group of Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Igoudala -- who logged one minute as time expired during Game 6 -- have all been part of the franchise's recent string of dominance, having previously won championships together in 2015, 2017 and 2017 and appearing in the Finals six times.

“They’re all unique, they’re all special," head coach Steve Kerr said while comparing the Warriors' latest championship to the other recent titles. “This one might have been the most unlikely. ... It takes a group effort to get it done and we had a great group.”