North Carolina Man Planning Big Trip After Scoring $100,000 Lottery Win

An outdoorsman in North Carolina has big plans after scoring a $100,000 lottery prize.

According to Michael Montgomery, of Autryville, "I work, I hunt, and I fish." Now, thanks to his massive win in the state lottery, he can focus even more on his hobbies. The 41-year-old landscaper recently stopped by the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade to purchase a $30 200X The Cash lottery ticket, per a release from the NC Education Lottery.

The Sampson County man wasted no time scratching off the ticket to see if he won, getting to work revealing his $100,000 win as he was still in the store.

"As soon as I scratched it I just looked at it then I looked at the guy in the store," he recalled. "Then I hightailed it to my truck."

Montgomery claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (October 4), taking home a grand total of $71,019 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes do some home improvements, put some of the prize in savings, and go on a hunting trip.

"I might make a special trip to Florida now for a hog hunt," he said.