One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted photos of the beautiful snow-capped mountains. The weather service wrote:

"SNOW! Yes, for those of us in greater Flagstaff, today's spectacle of weather events concluded with this — a glorious view of rainbows and snow-covered peaks. #azwx"

Check out the stunning photos of the snow below:

What other crazy weather patterns do you think October will bring for the Grand Canyon State?

