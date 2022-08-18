Arizona Detective's SUV Struck By Lightning While Driving Through Monsoon

By Ginny Reese

August 18, 2022

Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety

Three on-duty Arizona detectives were driving through a monsoons storm when they had an "unlucky" lightning strike. KIRO 7 reported that the lightning strike happened over the weekend while the detectives were driving on I-10 toward Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced the lightning strike on Twitter. The department wrote:

"UNLUCKY STRIKE
Three of our on-duty detectives had a scare over the weekend when their SUV was struck by lightning as they drove east on I-10 towards Phoenix. They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured."

Check out photos of the damage below, posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The department later followed up, writing:

"We can't say the same for the Dodge Durango, which has two holes in the driver's side roof and a fried electrical system."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.