Arizona Detective's SUV Struck By Lightning While Driving Through Monsoon

Three on-duty Arizona detectives were driving through a monsoons storm when they had an "unlucky" lightning strike. KIRO 7 reported that the lightning strike happened over the weekend while the detectives were driving on I-10 toward Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced the lightning strike on Twitter. The department wrote:

"UNLUCKY STRIKE

Three of our on-duty detectives had a scare over the weekend when their SUV was struck by lightning as they drove east on I-10 towards Phoenix. They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured."

Check out photos of the damage below, posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.