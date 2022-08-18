Arizona Detective's SUV Struck By Lightning While Driving Through Monsoon
By Ginny Reese
August 18, 2022
Three on-duty Arizona detectives were driving through a monsoons storm when they had an "unlucky" lightning strike. KIRO 7 reported that the lightning strike happened over the weekend while the detectives were driving on I-10 toward Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced the lightning strike on Twitter. The department wrote:
"UNLUCKY STRIKE
Three of our on-duty detectives had a scare over the weekend when their SUV was struck by lightning as they drove east on I-10 towards Phoenix. They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured."
Check out photos of the damage below, posted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
UNLUCKY STRIKE⚡️ Three of our on-duty detectives had a scare over the weekend when their SUV was struck by lightning as they drove east on I-10 towards Phoenix. They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/GU2MXIaRHI— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 17, 2022
The department later followed up, writing:
"We can't say the same for the Dodge Durango, which has two holes in the driver's side roof and a fried electrical system."
We can't say the same for the Dodge Durango, which has two holes in the driver's side roof and a fried electrical system.— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 17, 2022
🌩 Learn about lightning safety here: https://t.co/zc6hHJCIQR#Monsoon #AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance