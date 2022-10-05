Popular Books That Are Set In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Reading is one of the best ways to enter a new world. With just words written on pages, we can be transformed to another place and time. But sometimes that place is right back here in Texas.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in the state. The website states, "Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered."

Here are five popular books that are set in Texas:

Holes

This young adult book was published in 1998 and is set in Camp Green Lake, a correctional boot camp in a desert in Texas.

No Country For Old Men

This fictional thriller was published in 2005 and is set in West Texas.

Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream

This nonfiction sports book was published in 1988 and is set in Odessa.

Lonesome Dove

This historical fiction book was published in 1985 and is set in a small Texas town called Lonesome Dove.

All The Pretty Horses (The Border Trilogy, #1)

This historical fiction book was published in 1992 and is set in West Texas.

A full list of books set in Texas can be found on Stacker's website.

