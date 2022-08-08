Here Are The Top 25 Local Bookstores In Texas
By Ginny Reese
August 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
There are tons of bookstores in the Texas that are perfect for picking up the perfect must-reads. Some bookstores are just better than others for perusing the aisles, with more books and better reviews.
Yelp released a list of its all-time top 25 local bookstores in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Bookstores category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."
Here are Texas' top 25 best local bookstores, in no particular order:
- Recycled Reads- Austin, TX
- Recycles Books Records CDs- Denton, TX
- Money & Dog Books- Fort Worth, TX
- Kaboom Books- Houston, TX
- Becker's Books- Houston, TX
- BookPeople- Austin, TX
- Literarity Book Shop- El Paso, TX
- Book Woman- Austin, TX
- Malvern Books- Austin, TX
- Brazos Bookstore- Houston, TX
- Blue Willow Bookshop- Houston, TX
- Leaves Book and Tea Shop- Fort Worth, TX
- Brave Books- El Paso, TX
- Lark & Owl Booksellers- Georgetown, TX
- The Wild Detectives- Dallas, TX
- Lucky Dog Books East Dallas- Dallas, TX
- Deep Vellum Books- Dallas, TX
- The Book Nook- Brenham, TX
- Front Street Books- Alpine, TX
- South Congress Books- Austin, TX
- The Twig Book Shop- San Antonio, TX
- Interabang Books- Dallas, TX
- Golden's Book Exchange- Waco, TX
- Nine Lives Books- San Antonio, TX
- Black Pearl Books- Austin, TX