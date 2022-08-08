Here Are The Top 25 Local Bookstores In Texas

By Ginny Reese

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of bookstores in the Texas that are perfect for picking up the perfect must-reads. Some bookstores are just better than others for perusing the aisles, with more books and better reviews.

Yelp released a list of its all-time top 25 local bookstores in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Bookstores category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Here are Texas' top 25 best local bookstores, in no particular order:

  1. Recycled Reads- Austin, TX
  2. Recycles Books Records CDs- Denton, TX
  3. Money & Dog Books- Fort Worth, TX
  4. Kaboom Books- Houston, TX
  5. Becker's Books- Houston, TX
  6. BookPeople- Austin, TX
  7. Literarity Book Shop- El Paso, TX
  8. Book Woman- Austin, TX
  9. Malvern Books- Austin, TX
  10. Brazos Bookstore- Houston, TX
  11. Blue Willow Bookshop- Houston, TX
  12. Leaves Book and Tea Shop- Fort Worth, TX
  13. Brave Books- El Paso, TX
  14. Lark & Owl Booksellers- Georgetown, TX
  15. The Wild Detectives- Dallas, TX
  16. Lucky Dog Books East Dallas- Dallas, TX
  17. Deep Vellum Books- Dallas, TX
  18. The Book Nook- Brenham, TX
  19. Front Street Books- Alpine, TX
  20. South Congress Books- Austin, TX
  21. The Twig Book Shop- San Antonio, TX
  22. Interabang Books- Dallas, TX
  23. Golden's Book Exchange- Waco, TX
  24. Nine Lives Books- San Antonio, TX
  25. Black Pearl Books- Austin, TX
