These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why

Climate change could cause more stink bugs to flourish in Washington state, according to a new study.

Researchers at Washington State University found that the brown marmorated stink bug's suitable habitat could increase by 70% thanks to worsening climate conditions and changing weather. That means these non-native pests can move farther north into areas like the Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, West Coast Valleys, and Idaho's Treasure Valley.

The Environmental Protection Agency said stink bugs are an invasive species native to Asia and introduced to the United States in the 1990s. They're a big threat to farmers' crops, being able to feast on over 170 different types of plants.

"Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat without these pests now, doesn’t mean that you will not have them in a few years," WSU entomologist Javier Gutierrez Illan explained to FOX 13. "There are mitigating things that we can do, but it is wise to prepare for change."

Stink bugs can't bite people or animals, but they're a general nuisance. Experts say they can burrow into homes and buildings during the winter, create infestations, and release a nasty odor when disturbed.

Luckily, some states, including Washington, are employing methods to tackle the issue. For example, they're using samurai wasps to eat stink bug larvae and plant their own eggs inside them.

"Most growers learn from their parents or from the previous generation, but the information that they had is probably no longer as useful because the climate is changing, so they need these types of tools," said Gutierrez Illan.