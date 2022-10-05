Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 5, 2022

Photo: Buckeye Police Department

We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona.

12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.

According to police, the thief was involved in committing multiple thefts on September 29th. The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Sentra with a hubcap missing.

The Buckeye Police Department posted a video of the porch ninja on Twitter, writing:

"BPD needs your help identifying suspects in a series of package thefts that occurred last Thursday between 3-4 pm near Yuma/Watson. Suspect vehicle is newer model gray Nissan Sentra, front passenger side hubcap missing. If you have info, please call our tip line at 623-349-6411."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 623-349-6411.

